IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India is safe in the hands of PM Modi, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi: Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that even though coronavirus is causing havoc all over the world, India is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said because Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sees opportunity in disaster.

He said that the subject of water is a challenge that the world is struggling with but the government is moving forward to meet the target of water from every household tap.

The commencement of the Water Life Mission will make a big difference. "Water management is our priority. We will make water movement a people's movement. Everyone should conserve water sources," he said.

He said that the priority of the Modi government towards water conservation can also be understood in this context because the Ministry of Water Power was created only after PM Modi came to power in the country for the first time.

"The pressure of drinking water problem has increased in urban areas but there is no need to be worried about it," he said, adding, "Similarly, women had to travel many kilometers to bring water to villages. But the government is moving forward with a concrete plan keeping in mind the goal of every house, tap water. Everybody gets clean drinks. This is the priority of the government."

Along with this, it said that in the era of earlier governments, such schemes were made that the concern of water was removed from social concern. It only became a concern of the government.

"While in fact if you look at the old era, you will find that there is a tradition of constructing wells and ponds in our country. But in later years such schemes were made in which public engagement was cut off. It needs to be added again," he said.