IndiaKaDNA Conclave: No compromise in border dispute with China, says Ram Madhav

New Delhi: The National General Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav on Sunday (June 7, 2020) said there won’t be any compromise on border dispute with China.

Madhav while talking at India's DNA E-Conclave of Zee News said, "India is not ready to compromise even on a single inch of Line of Actual Control (LAC) land."

He said the Modi-led government's policy is of 'proactive diplomacy for strong ground positioning'.

He further said the border dispute with China will be resolved through peaceful discussions and the India-China relations and mutual understanding have bettered in the past 5-6 years.

Madhav while referring to the Sino-Indian war in 1962 said, "The world including China knows that 2020’s India is different from 1962's India."

He said that we have witnessed PM Modi's and Chinese President Xi Jinping's mutual understanding during the Wuhan summit and Jinping's visit to Mahabalipuram (Chennai).



"I'm sure the recent dispute will end soon," said Madhav.

The senior BJP leader also commented on people banning Chinese products and said, “The government hasn’t started any campaign and citizens are boycotting Chinese products according to their sentiments. It has also been sparked by the recent India-China standoffs in Ladakh.”

Earlier today, senior military commanders of India and China held crucial talks at Moldo (opposite Chushul in eastern Ladakh) in order to defuse the mounting tension along the border.

The India delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps while Major General Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang military region, led the Chinese side.

"A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement today.

"Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship. Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," added the statement.

Ram Madhav while talking at the #IndiaKaDNA Conclave also talked about Jammu and Kashmir and said a large number of terrorists have been killed in the recently formed Union Territory.

“There has been a decrease in the numbers of Kashmiri youth becoming terrorists,” stated Madhav.

Ram Madhav who had a big role in forming the BJP-PDP government in Kashmir before Mehbooba Mufti-led government withdrew support, said that people in Jammu and Kashmir want development and that the image of Kashmir has now been changed.

Madhav also shared his views on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.