Wanted Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin 'bona fide' official working with ISI, shows Pakistani document

NEW DELHI: A new document accessed by security agencies confirms links of a terror proxy with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). As per the agencies, the letter certifies Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as 'bona fide' official of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

This matter is likely to muddy the waters as Pakistan's performance in the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan comes up for review in October this year. The FATF is an international watchdog against money laundering and financing of terrorism. It is only after the approval of that millions of dollars in grants and aid are given to countries combating terrorism.

Salahuddin, who also heads United Jihad Council (UJC), a terrorist organisation formed by the Pakistan Army for unified command and control over anti-Indian militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, has security clearance in Pakistan, as per the letter. According to this, Salahuddin would not be stopped unnecessarily at any security checkpoint.

Documents accessed by security agencies show that the letter is valid until December 31, 2020, and nails Pakistan's lies about acting against terrorism, showing its continuing support for terror-related activities.

Salahuddin has been instrumental in carrying out anti-India propaganda and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He has time and again accepted Pakistan’s role in funding terrorist activities in Kashmir and has vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict. He is listed on the 'Most Wanted List of India's National Investigation Agency.' He is named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department Of State.

Pakistan has been on FATF's grey list for the last 2 years even as it has been given a number of deadlines to fulfil its commitment to improve transparency in financial dealings and take action on the financing of terrorism.

The Paris-based body will meet in October and on the agenda will be future actions related to Pakistan's listing.

After last year's meeting, the grouping had called on Pakistan to "demonstrate" effective implementation of financial sanctions against all United Nation's 1267 committee designated international terrorists, among other things. The list includes Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar and 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim.

According to estimates by the Pakistani government, the FATF grey listing of Pakistan is causing damage of around USD 10 billion annually to the country.