Indian Air Force AH-64 Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AH-64 Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in a field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday (April 17). According to IAF, the chopper made a precautionary landing after warning alert in its control panels and the pilots were safe.

It is to be noted that AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are based out of the Pathankot airbase and the chopper which made an emergency lenading had also taken off from there. IAF official said that the chopper will be checked thoroughly and then it will be taken back to its base.

On Thursday (April 16), an IAF helicopter made an emergency landing in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh while it was on its way to supply COVID 19 test samples from Leh. The IAF had said in a statement that its Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district.

The chopper later returned to the Hindon airbase from where it had taken off, the IAF said. Several IAF aircraft have been pressed into services in the fight against coronavirus in India.

"Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag and carried out safe precautionary landing on the highway," it added.

The IAF clarified that the actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. "No damage to any property has been reported," IAF stated.