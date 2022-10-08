Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF celebrates 90 years - See schedule for the event!

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will celebrate 90 years of excellence on Indian Air Force Day on Saturday (Oct 8). The Indian Air Force Day ceremony will take place over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The celebrations will begin at 9 am beginning with a band march and parade contingent.

Later, it will be followed by the marching in of the IAF Colours. This is followed by the arrival of AOC-in-C of Western Air Command. Then the Chief of the Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari will arrive; he is expected to unveil the new combat uniform for Air Force personnel on the day.

- AVM PS Karkare, Gp Capt KD Beri pic.twitter.com/8j5uxe6If6 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 6, 2022

Several captivating flypasts will take place such as the Rudra formation of ALH Mk IV. This will be followed by a speech at the Chief of the Air Staff and then the national anthem.

- AVM PS Karkare pic.twitter.com/DVmN3eL2tG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2022

This will be followed by the colours march-off parade. There will also be a demonstration by the Mechanical Transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short period of time. This is followed by a performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team.

Toward the end, the CAS will unveil the new combat uniform for the IAF.