close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force fires two BrahMos Surface to Surface missiles on October 21, 22

The IAF said in a tweet that the missiles engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometers away and a direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases.

Indian Air Force fires two BrahMos Surface to Surface missiles on October 21, 22

Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos Surface to Surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman Nicobar group of islands on October 21, 22. The IAF carried out the twin firings as a part of its routine operational training.

The IAF said in a tweet that the missiles engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometers away and a direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases. According to IAF, the firing of these missiles has enhanced its capability to engage the grounds targets with pinpoint accuracy from a mobile platform.

On May 22, 2019, the IAF had successfully fired the BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. "The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target," the IAF had said in a statement. 

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF the much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target be in sea or land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions. The combination of BrahMos missile and Su-30 aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the ocean and the battlefields.

Live TV

BrahMos is a "Fire and Forget" missile which is capable of navigating on its own towards a pre-determined and programmed target. It can fly as high as 15 km and as low as 10 metres. The missile has identical configuration for land, sea and sub-sea platforms and uses a Transport Launch Canister (TLC) for transportation, storage and launch.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFBrahMos missilesBrahMos
Next
Story

BJP party president JP Nadda held meeting to review party's performance on Tuesday

Must Watch

PT23M12S

DNA: Army carries out integrated firepower exercise in Pokhran