Indian Air Force Reveals New Ensign At Annual Day Parade In Uttar Pradesh

Indian Air Force (IAF) has unveiled the new flag for the air defense force today. The new ensign revealed on the annual day parade better aligns with the values of the air warriors. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari performed the unveiling during the event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It is to be noted that during this event IAF also performed flypast at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj.

The new IAF Ensign will only receive the IAF Crest. The words "Satyamev Jayate" are written below the national emblem, the Ashoka Lion, in Devanagari. A Himalayan eagle with its wings wide is depicted underneath the Ashoka Lion, signifying "the fighting qualities of the IAF." The Himalayan eagle is surrounded by a light blue ring that reads "Bhartiya Vayu Sena." The IAF's motto, "touching the sky with glory," is written in golden Devanagari beneath the Himalayan eagle and is derived from the Bhagavad Gita.

The national flag is displayed in the first quadrant of the previous Air Force ensign, which is blue in color. In the roundel's center are the national flag's colors of saffron, white, and green. 1951 saw the adoption of this ensign.

In the past, the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel (red, white, and blue) were displayed on the fly side of the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) ensign. The Union Jack and RAF roundels in the lower right canton were swapped out for the Indian tricolor and the IAF tricolor roundel, respectively, to produce the Indian Air Force ensign after the country's independence.

"A new lAF ensign has now been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force. This reaffirmation will now be reflected by the inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side," said, Defence PRO, Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar in a previous statement.