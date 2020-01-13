IAF's tableau for R-Day Parade unveiled, Chinook and Apache choppers to take part for first time

The tableau of the Indian Air Force (IAF), to be showcased at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2020, at Rajpath, was unveiled in the national capital on Monday. Flight Lieutenants Gagandeep Gill and Reema Rai are the two lady officers selected in the 148-member IAF contingent and a total of 41 aircraft will participate in the Republic Day parade.

The IAF tableau will showcase scaled-down models of five systems namely recent addition to inventory Rafale aircraft, indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, Surface-to-Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and the Astra Missiles. American-origin Chinook heavy-lift choppers and Apache attack choppers of the Air Force will take part in the parade for the first time.

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar of the IAF has been taking part in the Republic Day parade for the last 25 years as part of the band contingent. He has been leading the band for the last 12 years.

The rehearsals for the Republic Day parade were in full swing on Monday at Rajpath with contingents belonging to different forces practising for the upcoming event.

Braving the chilly weather, forces including the Indian Navy were seen marching on the ceremonial boulevard, amid low visibility conditions as fog shrouded the area.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to not permit landing and take off for around two hours at the Indira International Airport on seven days this month -- January 18, 20-24, and 26 -- due to Republic Day celebrations.

No flight operations will take place at the airport between 10:35 am and 12:15 pm on the aforementioned dates.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.