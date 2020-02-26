Indian Air Force special flight carrying medical assistance departs for coronavirus-hit Wuhan

An Indian Air Force (IAF) special flight carrying around 15 tonnes of medical supplies, including masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment departed for Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday (February 26).

The Indian government has sent the IAF special flight in the wake the coronavirus outbreak in China and the request by Beining to provide supplies such as masks and medical equipment. It is to be noted that on February 8, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to President Xi Jinping expressing the solidarity of the people of India and the Indian Government with the people and Government of China and also offered assistance to China in this hour of need as a gift.

Indian government is hopeful that the medical supplies carried by IAF special flight will help augment China’s efforts to control the outbreak of coronavirus infection which has been declared as a Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organisation and has claimed over 2,500 lives in China so far.

The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The IAF Flight will also bring back some Indian and foreign nationals from some of our neighbouring countries who have sought assistance in travelling to India in keeping with Prime Minister Modi’s neighbourhood first policy.