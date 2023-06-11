Indian-American LGBTQ Members Urge PM Modi To Support Equal Rights For LGBTQ Community In India

WASHINGTON: Indian-American LGBTQ members on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the equal rights of the LGBTQ community in India. Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting on June 21, the US president and the First Lady will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

"I would say the Indian Supreme Court has been debating the issue of gay marriage, LGBTQ marriage for a couple of months now. I would urge Prime Minister Modi to support this, to support the equal rights of the LGBTQ community in India and to understand that our children and LGBTQ folks are entitled to equal rights because we are all human," Aruna Rao, executive director, Desi Rainbow, told PTI.

Rao was among the handful of Indian Americans who were invited to participate in the historic Pride Rally on the South Lawns of the White House which was addressed by President Joe Biden and the First Lady Dr Jill Biden. "My understanding is in the metro areas, there is some support for LGBTQ people. Legislatively also, the government has moved forward in terms of transgender rights. But there is a lot to be done, particularly not in the metro areas, in the small towns, in the villages where people don't have support, don't have access to any kind of equal rights," she said.

"In every which way, economically, socially, culturally, LGBTQ folks in India, in South Asia need a lot of support," Rao said. Another Indian-American participant at the White House Pride Rally, Lesley Kingston hoped that President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a good meeting later this month.

"I hope that their bilateral relationships between the two countries get stronger. But I do hope that Prime Minister Modi really spends some time taking a look at the South Asian, the Indian community here and learning how we are striving for progress and to be able to implement the same kind of things and give the rights of LGBTQ people in India: all the rights that we have here and more. Because they deserve it," Kingston said.

"It's 2023, and we all, including Americans need to get past it and realize that we share the same blood. We're made up of the same things. We're all human beings and we're all deserving of equality. So I think the biggest challenge that we have is for us to recognize that we are colonized people and we have colonized minds, and we need to get past that," Kingston said.