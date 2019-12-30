Indian-Americans hold demonstration at Times Square in US in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of India against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the members of Indian diaspora demonstrated at Times Square in New York in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday (December 29).

Few days ago, the Indian diaspora in the US from several organizations expressed their support to the CAA by holding rallies in different cities, including Seattle, Austin, Dublin, Houston and Raleigh. The rallies were organised to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the act as well as to counter the deliberate propaganda of hate, lies and downright absurdities spread by the Congress supporters, US-based Pakistanis, and some Leftist organizations.

In Seattle, the rally was held on December 21 at Victor Steinbrueck Park, while in Austin the pro-CAA rally on December 22 near Capitol Building. In Houston, the pro-CAA demonstrators took to the streets on December 20 at Indian Consulate. Dublin rally was held on December 22 at Ted Kaltenbach Park, Raleigh on December 22 at Nash Square Park. More rallies are being planned in the coming days at Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, NYC, DC, Atlanta, San Jose and other locations.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched a massive pan-India exercise to raise awareness about the CAA. Addressing a press conference, the party's working president JP Nadda blamed the Congress for dividing the country after Independence in 1947 and now trying to create disturbance in the country by objecting to CAA.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.