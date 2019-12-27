हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian armed forces

Indian armed forces extremely secular, have utmost respect for human rights laws: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

The driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is “Insaniyat”( Humanity) and “Sharafat”( Decency). They are extremely secular. The challenge is the changing warfare tactics with the advent of technology," said Rawat.

Indian armed forces extremely secular, have utmost respect for human rights laws: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

The Indian armed forces have the utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights law and are much disciplined stated Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday. Speaking at a National Human Right Commission (NHRC) event, also asserted that the armed forces are extremely secular. He added that the driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is humanity and decency. The Indian armed forces comprise the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy.

Live TV

"Indian armed forces are much disciplined and have utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights law. The driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is “Insaniyat”( Humanity) and “Sharafat”( Decency). They are extremely secular. The challenge is the changing warfare tactics with the advent of technology," said General Rawat.

On Thursday (December 26), amid the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), General Rawat had said that leaders are those who lead people in the appropriate direction. He had added that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in the name of protests which is not leadership.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat had said.

General Rawat had also praised the soldiers for manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen and other high altitude positions where the temperature ranges between -10 to -45 degrees. "On day when we are attired in Delhi to protect ourselves from cold, I wish to pay reverence to my soldiers who stand steadfast manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen&others manning high altitude positions where the temperature ranges between -10 to -45 degrees," General Rawat had added.

Tags:
Indian armed forcesIndian ArmyIndian Air ForceIndian NavyHuman rightsHuman rights lawsArmy chiefGeneral Bipin Rawat
Next
Story

Surat: Man who killed minor after rape, stuffed body in plastic bag, gets death sentence

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Mamata Banerjee: As long as I am alive no detention center in Bengal