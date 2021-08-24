Indian Army averts fire incident in J&K's Gurez, deploys teams to evacuate stranded villagers

New Delhi: A ferocious fire broke out in the house of Mohammad Kamaruddin, a resident of Dawar Village in Gurez at 3 pm on August 24, 2021. The house caught fire due to the unattended cooking activity being carried out by the family. The plastic foam insulation of the entire house acted as a catalyst and the fire engulfed the entire house in no time. On observation of the fire by the proactive sentry at Dawar Garrison, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was rushed to the site with firefighting equipment.

On reaching site, the residents were swiftly evacuated and it was learnt that a cooking gas cylinder was inside the house due to which nobody was entering the house, an army officer along with Mohd Yaseen (porter employed with the Army) displaying courage of the highest order, immediately rushed into the flaming house and removed the cylinder thereby averting a major mishap and minimizing the casualty and damages. After extinguishing the fire at entrance, the QRT paved the way for the local fire brigade and continued extinguishing the fire alongside the firefighters as the fire was uncontrollable.

After a strenuous firefight, the blaze was finally tamed at 3.45 pm. There were no major injuries to the residents of the house, however, the kitchen, cooking utensils, windows and some personal belongings were burnt.



Tehsildar Tariq Ahmad, arrived on the scene with the revenue department and highly lauded the proactive measures, high standards of professionalism and courage displayed by Army personnel and thanked them for the timely assistance provided in extinguishing the fire thereby minimising losses.

Live TV