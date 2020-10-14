Army Chief General Naravane to visit Nepal, first high-level visit from India after map row

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Nepal, the first high-level visit to Nepal from India after Kathmandu issued a new map showing Indian territories as its own.

During the visit, Nepali President Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army to General Naravane in an investiture ceremony.

The Nepal Army said, "The visit was approved by Nepal government of on February 3, 2020, but was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries."

An official release said, "This will be the first high-level visit to Nepal from India after Kathmandu issued new Nepal Map shows Indian territories as Nepali territories."

The decision for new Nepal map was announced by the executive decision by KP Sharma Oli-led government, added the release. The constitutional amendment to give legal backing to it a coat of arms that shows the new map was passed by Nepal parliament earlier in 2020, said the release.

Live TV

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that the map "is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India".

The ties between the two governments has gone downhill since then.