Army Chief honours 51 SAG of National Security Guards with 'Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciation'

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday conferred the COAS Unit Appreciation to 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards in recognition of the group’s outstanding achievements in combating terrorism. On this occasion, the COAS complimented the force for its capabilities and professionalism.

The group draws 100 per cent of its manpower from the Indian Army and has established itself as an elite Counter-Terrorist Force earning many Gallantry Awards including three Ashok Chakras.

Among various operations of the group, most noteworthy was Operation Black Tornado during which it eliminated eight terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, freeing over 600 hostages, including numerous foreign nationals.

