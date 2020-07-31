Indian Army conducts awareness campaign on coronavirus in Kashmir's Shopian, people laud effort

Shopian: In a step to aware people based in rural Kashmir about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its safety measure, the Indian Army based in Kashmir's Shopian conducted ten campaigns on Thursday (July 31, 2020).

62 Rashtriya Rifles launched the campaign to reach out to the people in remote and rural area of Shopian district. The Army conducted several meeting with the localities and reached out to villagers to educate and assist the people and students on how to fight against coronavirus.

Army doctors and para medicos educated people about the symptoms of coronavirus infection and how it gets spread. They further also distributed face masks and shared preventive measures with the people.

They displayed flex boards at prominent places and distributed pamphlets for the same.

During the campaign, an army doctor said '' use of masks, social distancing, and keeping yourself clean especially sanitising your hands are the basic knowledge and way to fight COVID infection.''

''We felt it was our responsibility to do our bit and let people know how important it was to wear masks and take other precautions so that human lives are saved,'' said a Senior Army officer.

People in the area lauded the Indian Army's effort of making them aware of the deadly virus and how to deal with it.

A local resident Bashir Ahmad said ''we are thankful to army officers who had stated awareness campaign regarding COVID infection. The way we were educated will help a lot''.

