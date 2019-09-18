Indian Army conducts exercise in Eastern Ladakh, Northern Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh praises troops

Troops of the Indian Army have conducted a massive exercise involving all the arms and services in "super high altitude area" in Eastern Ladakh to finetune and improve its war-waging capability. The military exercise was also witnessed by Indian Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh. Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, General Officer Commanding, XIV Corps also known as Fire & Fury Corps, also briefed Lieutenant General Singh about the exercise with the latter expressing his satisfaction over the moral and preparation of the soldiers in dealing with any threat in the region.

As part of the exercise, the infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery, armoured regiments and paratroopers of the Indian Army gave a display of their capabilities. According to senior Army officers, several high technology platforms were integrated as part of the exercise to ensure more lethality to the troops.

While commending the soldiers of Fire & Fury Corps, the Northern Army Commander exhorted them to maintain the high standards of the Army and be prepared for any eventuality in case of armed conflict. He pointed out that several hi-tech weapons have been inducted in the force to give more firepower to the soldiers and the same would continue as new developments take place.

The XIV Corps headquartered at Leh, the capital of Ladakh, comes under the Northern Army Command. The Corp has the 3rd Infantry Division and 8th Infantry Division under it. The current commander Lieutenant General Joshi is a Kargil War hero and the 13th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles under his leadership had taken part in the operation to recapture the strategic Tiger Hill by driving out the Pakistani soldiers and intruders.

Fire and Fury Corps was raised on September 1, 1999, following the Kargil War. It is tasked with ensuring the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh.