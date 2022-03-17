Indian army conducts Pre-Recruitment Training for youths in snow-clad Gurez valley

Since the guns of India and Pakistan felt silent after the ceasefire agreement between both the countries’ armies at the Line of Control, the people living in those areas are leading a life of peace.

It’s not only the fear of bullets and shells that has gone, but also other day-to-day problems were still hunting the common people of those far-flung areas.

At that time it’s again the Indian army who continuously is making efforts in those border areas of Kashmir to make common people's life better and comfortable has taken a new responsibility.

Nowadays as the sun rises in the snow clad valley of Gurez in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, the valley’s youth are seen getting assembled in snow surrounded ground of Gurez practising with Indian army officers.

Indian army have kick started a Pre Recruitment Rally training for the youth of Gurez till March- 31 March 2022, in order to ensure maximum selection rate of Gurezis youth in the upcoming recruitment rallies of forces.

A total of 153 youth registered themselves for the training and after deliberate scrutiny of documents and thorough medical check up 54 candidates were found fit and are presently being trained by the Indian Army personnel for their physical and written examinations.

The instructors training the youth said that the enthusiasm and dedication of the selected candidates is extraordinary and they are working very hard to achieve their goal.

This initiative has come as a ray of hope for the youth of the valley. Selection of youth in the Indian Army will not only provide financial stability to their whole family but will also strengthen the army-civilian bond in the entire valley.

A local youth Mubashir Ahmad said, "We live in an area where heavy snow happens and we have a major issue of unemployment here, as now the army is conducting pre recruitment rally practices we are being trained we hope this will help us to get job in forces as during recruitment we can give our best".

Many more youth who are interested to join the training and were unable to register due to the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road are now approaching the Army for the training and for them a second batch for training is being planned in the month of April.