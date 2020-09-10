हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army consolidates its position further, occupies more heights around Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh

The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Moldo Garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both India and China had earlier claimed some of these heights. “Dominating the Spangur gap from heights is very crucial. We have also occupied some heights near finger 4,” said an official.

Indian Army consolidates its position further, occupies more heights around Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Moldo Garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both India and China had earlier claimed some of these heights. “Dominating the Spangur gap from heights is very crucial. We have also occupied some heights near finger 4,” said an official.

One of the most critical heights the Indian Army is manning is the Rechin La, following which the Chinese army protested.

At present, the Indian Army enjoys a vantage point, not just to monitor Chinese military bases on the south bank of the Pangong Lake, but also keep an eye on the Finger 4 area on the north of the lake.

It may be noted that the mountain spurs jutting out into the lake at more than 14,000 feet are referred to as fingers.

Indian ArmyPangong Tso lakeLadakhChinaPLA
