Indian Army Day 2023 parade shifted out of Delhi for first time, being held in Bengaluru

Army Day 2023: India is celebrating the 75th Army day today January 15, 2023. January 15 of every year marks the Indian Army Day as the Indian people and the Indian army honours Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa who in 1949 on this day, took Francis Roy Butcher's post as the final British Army Chief Officer and became the first Chief Commander of the country.

Every year, the army parade is conducted on the Indian Army Day in Delhi, however, this year, the army day parade is being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The parade is being held at the Regimental Centre of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) in Bengaluru.

Karnataka | Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends the #ArmyDay2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground here. pic.twitter.com/O8JTzKOdKh — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Indian Army Day Parade 2023

A contingent of 5 regiments and military bands including Madras and Mahar regiments will march in the army day parade. A contingent of the Madras Regiment, Artillery Regiment, Para SF, Bombay Engineer Goup, Mahar Regiment, MEG, a cavalry contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band will march in the Army Day parade.

The march will comprise of 5 Regimental Brass Bands and the entire contingent comprises 3 officers and 57 other ranks.

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey is attending the Indian Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru and will lay wreaths in honor of Martyrs. He will also review Army Day Parade in Bengaluru. In the Southern Command, 75,000 saplings will be planted on the theme of environmental protection for Green India on the occasion of Indian Army Day 2023.