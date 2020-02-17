हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army destroyed 2 unexploded mortar shells of Pakistan Army found in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages at several places, including Balakot and Mendhar, on February 9, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Indian Army.

Indian Army destroyed 2 unexploded mortar shells of Pakistan Army found in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian Army has destroyed two mortar shells of the Pakistan Army which were found after the recent ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir

The shell had landed near a house in the Balakot area of Mendhar sector during cross-border shelling on February 9 and was noticed by some villagers, who informed the Army.

Army experts immediately rushed to the spot and destroyed the unexploded shell safely.



