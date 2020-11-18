Indian Army establishes special facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to survive at minus 40 degrees

With winters approaching and temperatures expected to drop to minus 40 degrees and more than 40 feet snow, the Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh. The step will ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months.

The biggest challenge in front of the soldiers stationed in eastern Ladakh for more than six months now is to face the fierce winters. The Army started its preparations from July itself. Special clothes and tents have been purchased for the soldiers, which will be comfortable when temperatures below zero to minus 40 degrees. The new facilities for troops include Barrel Type shelters, Fast erectable modular shelters and Vehicle sheds.

The dispute between India and China that started in the summer is yet to be resolved and 50,000 soldiers are still stationed there. In the areas of Galwan, Pangong and South Pangong, the temperature has dropped from minus 20 to minus 25 and in this area, the wind chill factor causes the temperature to fall by 5 to 10 degrees.

#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Heavy snowfall will start after November and there is a possibility of snowfall up to 40 feet. It is physically very difficult for a soldier to stay posted in these areas for such a long time. As part of a major campaign, rations, kerosene heaters, special clothes, tents and medicines have been stored for the entire winter, with 11000 sets of special clothes recently taken from the US for use by soldiers in extremely cold weather.

Heated tents for soldiers deployed in the high altitude as well as smart camps for all the soldiers posted in Ladakh including electricity, water, heaters keeping the room warm, all the hygiene and health needs have been met.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

"Troops in the frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements," Army told news agency PTI.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also get affected for a brief period of time, it said. "In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," the Army said.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.