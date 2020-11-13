Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir's Keran sector, second such attempt in a week

Kashmir: Indian army foiled yet another infiltration bid in keran sector of north kashmir it’s the second infiltration bid foiled by Indian army in last one week.

Pro defence 15crop Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement “ Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops.

He added “ This was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars & other weapons. Befitting response is being given.”

The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors. An army official said “ Pakistan Rangers resorted to massive shelling and firing in Tad Sector of Gurez Bandipora, Panzan, keran , tangdar area of Kupwara and Uri Sectors of North Kashmir. He said.

The official said that due to heavy shelling, Tangdhar market was closed and residents were evacuated to safer places.

He added “ The Indian Army is responding effectively and the exchange of shelling were going on till last reports”

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier infiltration bid was foiled as reported by army in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November, in which three terrorists were killed and 4 soldiers lost their lives.