INDIAN ARMY

Indian Army Gets Nagastra-I, GPS-Enabled Precision Munition Drones; Watch Them In Action Here

Nagastra -1 is a precision strike munition. The device, when fired in a 'kamikaze mode', can neutralize any hostile threat with a GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a boost for the Indian Army amid the rising threat of terrorism, the security forces have indigenously developed Loitering Munition Nagastra–1. It's the first such munition indigenously developed by Solar Industries and has been delivered to the Indian Army. The delivery was made a year after the deal was signed.

What Is Nagastra-I?

Nagastra -1 is a precision strike munition. The device, when fired in a 'kamikaze mode', can neutralize any hostile threat with a GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m. The man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV of weight 9 kg has an endurance of 30 min, a man-in-loop range of 15 km and an autonomous mode range of 30 km. Its electric propulsion system provides a low acoustic signature to make it undetectable by the enemy at a height of more than 200 metres.

Giving a boost to the Make In India in defence, the Indian Army signed a deal to acquire over 450 fully indigenous loitering munitions, Nagastra-1 in April last year.

The deal was signed under the emergency provisions under which the drones were to be supplied to the Army within one year. The emergency procurement deals can be worth up to Rs 300 crores. 

Till now, such drones were acquired from foreign vendors including companies from Israel and Poland.

