Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&K's Kathua, no casualties reported

Chandigarh: An Indian Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kathua, J&K: An Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ULx3NTeIhD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited. The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

Live TV