हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&K's Kathua, no casualties reported

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited. The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&amp;K&#039;s Kathua, no casualties reported

Chandigarh: An Indian Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

 

 

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited. The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyArmy helicopter crashRanjit Sagar DamJ&KKathua
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10 Results DECLARED: Get direct link here, know how to download marksheet

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Jammu & Kashmir: Names of top 10 terrorists included in 'Operation All Out' list