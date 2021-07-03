New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday (July 2, 2021) inducted 12 Short Span Bridging System (SSBS) to enhance the capabilities of tanks and armoured fighting vehicles on the western front with Pakistan.

The first production lot of 12 SSBS-10 m, have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was inducted into the Indian Army by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane during a ceremony held at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantt.

"The bridges' induction will increase the capability of the Indian army. We had a five-metre and 15-meter span bridge but 10 meters was always needed. This will fulfil the gap. This will enhance the mechanised formation in western front capability and operation speed will also increase," said General MM Naravane.

He also highlighted that the 10 meters short span bridge is another successful step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"This short span bridge is fully Made in India. Its production has been done by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This is another step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This bridge will boost the ability of the Army," added Gen Naravane.

The bridges will help the force overcome geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan.

The SSBS-10 m will also play a crucial role in bridging the gaps up to 9.5 m as a single span providing a 4 m wide, fully decked roadway, ensuring faster movement of the troops.

