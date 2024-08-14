Indian Army Intensifies Vigilance Along LoC; Police Cracks Down On Informer Networks

As India proudly commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army are stationed at an altitude of 12,500 feet along the Line of Control (LOC) in northern Kashmir, enduring harsh weather conditions to secure the nation’s borders. Their unwavering vigilance is crucial in preventing any infiltration attempts by terrorists into Indian territory.

In recent months, Jammu and Kashmir have experienced a concerning surge in terror attacks. The Jammu and Kashmir Police report that approximately 70-80 foreign terrorists are currently active in the Union Territory, primarily in the higher reaches of North Kashmir and the Jammu region. These infiltrators have found refuge in the region's dense forests and steep mountains, prompting security forces to develop new strategies and training programs to combat this threat.

To counter the growing presence of terrorists, security forces are conducting extensive search operations in the region’s challenging terrain. Despite the risks posed by landslides and adverse weather conditions, these soldiers are highly trained and motivated to face any challenges that arise.

While a Zee News team was with the Indian Army soldiers at an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level, the soldiers continued their patrolling efforts even as a sudden change in weather enveloped the area in clouds.

Well-Trained Terrorists

According to top security officials, many of the active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are well-trained individuals who have infiltrated from the Shamshawari hills of Kupwara over the past six months. They have made their way to regions like the Chenab Valley and the Poonch-Rajouri sector, as well as crossed the international border into Jammu. In response, security forces are working diligently to close traditional infiltration routes that had remained quiet for nearly a decade.

The Indian Army is also embracing technology to enhance its operational capabilities. Soldiers are equipped with modern arms and advanced gadgets, ensuring they are prepared for any situation. Before deployment to these forward areas, personnel undergo rigorous training to acclimatize to the environment, receiving top-notch gear designed to protect them from extreme weather conditions.

The challenges along the LOC and International Border are significant. Terrorists are being pushed into Jammu through international border areas such as Kathua, RS Pura, and Samba, while mountainous regions like Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, and Kupwara serve as entry points for further infiltration.

Army On Alert

Once inside Jammu and Kashmir, these foreign terrorists aim to target security forces, civilians, and pilgrims, thereby threatening the fragile peace process in the region. The Indian Army is maintaining a heightened state of alert along the LOC, stretching from Tangdaar and Uri in the Pir Panjal range to Kupwara, Machil, and Gurez Bandipora. Recently, the Army successfully foiled multiple infiltration attempts in the Kupwara sector of the Valley, neutralizing around ten Pakistani infiltrators.

The Indian Army has recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from terrorists operating in the region. This alarming intelligence has prompted the Army to ramp up its vigilance along the Line of Control (LOC) and in suspected infiltration areas.

Increased Physical Patrol

To counter the threat of infiltration, the Army is conducting physical patrols and has implemented stringent checks on the fencing erected along the LOC. While this fencing serves as a deterrent, infiltrating terrorists have occasionally managed to breach it, necessitating ongoing surveillance and maintenance efforts.

In addition to physical barriers, the Army is deploying modern technology to enhance its operational capabilities. Night vision devices, drone cameras, and movement detectors are all part of a comprehensive strategy to monitor and respond to potential threats effectively.

ATV, QRT Deployed

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) have been introduced at the LOC, enabling Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to respond to any suspicious activity swiftly. This mobility significantly increases the Army's ability to neutralize threats in real-time.

Major Shobhit, speaking to Zee News from a forward point along the LOC, emphasized that the Army is fully equipped to handle any adversarial situation, regardless of weather conditions. He extended greetings to the nation on August 15th, urging citizens to contribute to a prosperous India in their own capacities.

Shift In Terror Strategy

Top military officials also noted a shift in terrorist strategies over recent years. With local recruitment plummeting by over 90%, terrorist masterminds from across the LOC have begun sending foreign operatives into Jammu and Kashmir. This shift aims to activate terrorist activities in the Jammu region as part of a broader conspiracy against India.

Crackdown On Terror Network By State Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities and dismantle terrorist networks in the region. Following a successful operation in Gandoh, where three foreign terrorists were neutralized, the police, with intelligence inputs from central agencies and subsequent investigations, have uncovered what appears to be the primary module responsible for the recent infiltration that has led to increased terrorist activities and movements in the upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua.

According to the police, the masterminds of this module, working in active collaboration with terrorist handlers across the border, played a critical role in receiving the foreign terrorists after their illegal and covert entry into India through the Samba-Kathua sector. This module not only provided initial shelter, food, and other logistical support but also guided the terrorists to the remote and rugged terrains of Udhampur, Kathua, and Doda districts, particularly around the Kailash mountain, which lies at the tri-junction of these districts.

The module members have confirmed that the three terrorists killed in the Gandoh encounter relied on their assistance to evade detection and reach the upper reaches of the mountains. The police have investigated over 50 individuals living in temporary Dhokes (summer kutcha huts) in these remote areas, where they graze livestock, for possible contact with foreign terrorists. While many cooperated with the police, a few failed to report their interactions, and some admitted to accepting money from the terrorists. Those who reported their contact with the terrorists promptly are being treated as innocent by the authorities.

Security Forces Intensify Vigilance

The Indian Army remains vigilant and proactive, launching counter-offensive operations against these threats while reinforcing its presence along the LOC. The commitment to safeguarding national security is unwavering, as the Army continues its mission to thwart enemy designs across both Jammu and Kashmir.