हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Indian Army kills intruder at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, arms and ammunition recovered

The police officer added that the incident took place during the intervening night. The intruder was a resident of Kamalkote in Uri and as per initial reports the slain has been identified as of Kundibarjala Kamalkote. He had crossed the LoC in the 1990s, returned in 1992 and then surrendered in 1995.

Indian Army kills intruder at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Uri, arms and ammunition recovered

The Indian Army on Wednesday killed an intruder trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, said a police officer. The intruder was killed at the Dulanja post in the district during the night hours.

The police officer added that the incident took place during the intervening night. The intruder was a resident of Kamalkote in Uri and as per initial reports the slain has been identified as of Kundibarjala Kamalkote.

He had crossed the LoC in the 1990s, returned in 1992 and then surrendered in 1995. But he went back to Pakistan in 2005. An identity card was also recovered from him issued by authorities in Muzaffarabad.

Security forces have also claimed that they have recovered a weapon from him. Further investigations in this regards have been initiated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismTerrorismTerroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorists
Next
Story

UP Board Exam 2021: Check your shifts for class 10, 12 exams declared by UPMSP

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha cancelled due to COVID-19