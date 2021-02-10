Indian Army kills intruder at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, arms and ammunition recovered

The Indian Army on Wednesday killed an intruder trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, said a police officer. The intruder was killed at the Dulanja post in the district during the night hours.

The police officer added that the incident took place during the intervening night. The intruder was a resident of Kamalkote in Uri and as per initial reports the slain has been identified as of Kundibarjala Kamalkote.

He had crossed the LoC in the 1990s, returned in 1992 and then surrendered in 1995. But he went back to Pakistan in 2005. An identity card was also recovered from him issued by authorities in Muzaffarabad.

Security forces have also claimed that they have recovered a weapon from him. Further investigations in this regards have been initiated.