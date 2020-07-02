Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory fire on Thursday after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan initiated unproved firing with small arms in Qasba, Kerni and Shahpur sectors at about 9.30 am. Following this, the Indian Army retaliated against the Pakistan Army posts in the Rakh Chakri area. This resulted in the death of two Pakistani soldiers of 10 BALUCH.

Rattled by the effective Indian firing that led to the destruction of few bunkers and casualties, Pakistan Foreign Ministry is working on lodging protest with Indias High Commission in Pakistan.