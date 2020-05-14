Indian Army mulls to recruit civilians for 3-year 'Tour of Duty'

New Delhi: The Indian Army is considering a proposal to attract young working professionals to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers and in other ranks for a variety of roles. The 'Tour of Duty (ToD) for three years is being mulled in the wake of "resurgence of nationalism and patriotism" in the country.

The proposal is stated to be an attempt to tap the feeling of the youths who do not want to join the Army as a profession but wish to experience military life for a temporary duration. The "game-changing" proposal is being examined by top commanders of the Army.

"If approved it will be a voluntary engagement and there will be no dilution in selection criteria. Initially, 100 officers and 1,000 men are being considered for recruitment as part of test-bedding of the project," Spokesperson of the Army Col Aman Anand was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Currently, the Army recruits young people under short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years which is extendable up to 14 years. Under the new proposal, people to be recruited under the ToD for 3 years, however, will be eligible to be deployed as combatants in key forward locations and there will be no restrictions in their roles.

The proposal, which is a part of broad reforms envisaged for the force, is set to be discussed at a conference of top commanders of the Indian Army following which it would reportedly be taken forward.

The scheme will benefit the Army financially, according to reports in media. The cumulative approximate cost of pre-commission training, salary, and other expenses is nearly Rs 5.12 crore and Rs 6.83 crore on an officer if he or she is released after 10 and 14 years respectively. A similar cost for those released after three years, however, would be just Rs 80 lakh to Rs 85 lakh each.

Approximately 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the Short Service Commissioned Officers are granted a permanent commission, but the cost of their retention till attaining 54 years of age is too high. On the other hand, money saved on the cost incurred by the government for a sepoy with 17 years of service as compared with a ToD sepoy with three years of service for a 17-year period would be substantial.

Citing sources, PTI report said that the savings for only 1,000 jawans could be Rs 11,000 crore which could then be utilised for the much-needed modernisation of the Indian armed forces, adding that a stint in the Army would also be helpful for young people in getting jobs in the corporate as well as government sector.

After completing one year of training and three years of ToD is expected to help an officer or soldier display visible improvement in self-confidence, teamwork, responsibility, initiative, stress management, innovation, and social skills.

Meanwhile, military and strategic affairs experts have reacted cautiously to the army's latest plan. While several former army commanders welcomed the proposed move, a number of others talked about the "inherent risks" involved.

Strategic Affairs expert Dr Laxman Kumar Behera told PTI that those inducted under the proposed scheme must not be allowed to operate in core areas like front-line bases while adding that adequate care must be taken to ensure that they do not get access to vital security details.