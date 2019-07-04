Indian Army Officers Abhimanyu and Abhinav Ganachari: How Brothers in Life became Brothers in Arms

In a story stirring pride and inspiration, two brothers from an Army family fought great adversity and overcame numerous challenges to don the olive green uniform after passing out from the elite Indian Military Academy Dehradun. Abhimanyu Ganachari and his younger brother Abhinav grew up with the singular aim of becoming an officer in the Indian Army just like their father late Major G Ganachari of 5 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF).

But tragedy struck very early in life as Abhimanyu and Abhinav lost their father Major G Ganachari while they were just 10 and 7 years old respectively. But Major Ganachari had already inspired his sons for a life in the armed forces which his wife Sunanada Ganachari ensured that boys got the best.

The Indian Army posted the inspirational story of the Ganachari brothers on Instagram after the dream of Abhimanyu and Abhinav came true on June 8, 2019, when they stood among the 459 cheerful faces with stars on their shoulders during the pipping ceremony at IMA Dehradun.

From childhood they had seen their father in uniform, seeking inspiration, but tragedy struck when the officer died in 2003, leaving behind his wife, Sunanada with Abhimanyu and Abhinav still in school. After his death, things were not easy as his wife had to face financial challenges along with providing the best for her sons, read the post.

A serving Brigadier, who was then a Major of 5 JAK RIF, stepped in to guide them through rough sails, helping them to find a secure job and settle pension claims. He stayed in touch with them through the years to help them realise their dream, said the Army.

The second tragedy struck when Sunanada died in June 2014. Abhimanyu was in his final term at IMA and Abhinav about to join an engineering college, but still very determined to join the Armed Forces.

Six months later, Abhimanyu got commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 2014. Meanwhile, Abhinav continued to resolutely pursue his dream, with the serving Brigadier, who had continued to look after their interests, arranging for his training and counselling.

His tenacity and perseverance came to fruition when he took commission into 18 BIHAR on June 8, 2019, fulfilling his mother’s dream and the brothers in life truly became ‘Brothers in Arms’.

"The success story of the Ganachari brothers truly reflects the steely resolve of Army families to develop even in the face of adversities, thanks to the environmental grooming and a very strong regimental ethos which continue to remain the backbone of Indian Army," read the post.