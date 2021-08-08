Indian Army organises Jashan-e-Azadi Jeet car rally in Gurez

Srinagar: Jashan-e-Azadi Jeet Car Rally was organised by the Indian Army in the Gurez sector from Razdhan Pass to Kaobal Gali. The rally was organised to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. 30 vehicles from all over the country participated in the rally.

Jashan-e-Azadi Jeet Car Rally is an initiative by an Indian Army to promote tourism in the Gurez valley.

Jeet Car Rally was flagged off from Razdhan Pass and travelled through the exhilarating Kanzalwan valley before camping at Dawar for the night. On the second day, the participants started from Dawar and reached Kaobal Gali through meandering Tulail valley. The jubilant rally drivers returned to Dawar with memories of the magnificent valley etched in their minds forever.

Jeet Car Rally has aimed to promote tourism in the Gurez sector for generating employment for the local populace. The concerted initiative by the Indian Army along with the Tourism department and civil administration of Bandipora district was well received by the local populace.