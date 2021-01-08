Indian Army personnel carry pregnant Kashmiri woman in knee-deep snow to hospital - Watch

KASHMIR: True to its reputation of rescuing people in distress, the Indian Army yet again helped a pregnant Kashmiri woman and took her to a hospital in Kupawara. According to reports, a group of Indian Army army personnel in Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from a man whose wife had just gone into labour.

The man was crying for help since he had no means to get his wife to the nearest hospital owing to heavy snowfall in the area. The caller, Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, from Pharkian village told the Army personnel that he was unable to reach either the community health service vehicle or local transport.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the Army personnel quickly arrived on spot with medical staff. The troops then escorted the woman and her family for almost 2 km in knee-deep snow. braving the extremely unpleasant weather.

After reaching the hospital in Karalpura, the medical staff, who had been alerted earlier, helped the woman deliver a baby boy. The Ministry of Defence also shared a video of the Army personnel carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher on Twitter.

Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam#AmanHaiMuqam pic.twitter.com/DBXPhhh0RP — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2021

The incident took place at the midnight on January 5.

