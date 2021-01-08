हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army personnel carry pregnant Kashmiri woman in knee-deep snow to hospital - Watch

The Ministry of Defence also shared a video of the Army personnel carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher on Twitter.

Indian Army personnel carry pregnant Kashmiri woman in knee-deep snow to hospital - Watch

KASHMIR: True to its reputation of rescuing people in distress, the Indian Army yet again helped a pregnant Kashmiri woman and took her to a hospital in Kupawara. According to reports, a group of Indian Army army personnel in Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from a man whose wife had just gone into labour.

The man was crying for help since he had no means to get his wife to the nearest hospital owing to heavy snowfall in the area. The caller, Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, from Pharkian village told the Army personnel that he was unable to reach either the community health service vehicle or local transport.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the Army personnel quickly arrived on spot with medical staff. The troops then escorted the woman and her family for almost 2 km in knee-deep snow. braving the extremely unpleasant weather.

After reaching the hospital in Karalpura, the medical staff, who had been alerted earlier, helped the woman deliver a baby boy. The Ministry of Defence also shared a video of the Army personnel carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher on Twitter.

The incident took place at the midnight on January 5. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyKashmiri womanKupwaraJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Will continue with both farming and agitation side-by-side till May 2024: Rakesh Tikait
  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT53S

WhatsApp's new privacy policy to be accepted by 8 February