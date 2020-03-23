हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army quashes rumours of making 1,000 bed quarantine facilities

Indian Army on Monday (March 23, 2020) quashed the rumours that were circulating on social media that they have established around 1,000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer.

Indian Army quashes rumours of making 1,000 bed quarantine facilities
File photo

New Delhi: Indian Army on Monday (March 23, 2020) quashed the rumours that were circulating on social media that they have established around 1,000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer.

Indian Army took to Twitter and said, "A Fake input is circulating on social media that Indian Army has established 1000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer. This is untrue."

They added, "Quarantine facilities of Indian Army as on date are only functioning at Manesar and Jaisalmer."

 

 

Indian Amry also added some precautionary measures to fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, following are the steps taken:

1) Attendance further reduced in Headquarters. 

2) Work from home enhanced.

3) Personnel engaged in essential services only including medical services to continue.

4) Restricted movement of personnel to be adhered by fmns/units located in 82 districts as notified by the Government. Additional districts as and when promulgated will be adhered to. 

5) Station CSD (only) to be closed forthwith.

6) Army personnel already on move for posting to new unit to report to Transit Camp/ New location.

7) Contact log to be maintained for all personnel.

The coronavirus positive cases in India have jumped to 467 by Monday evening and the pandemic has taken over 8 lives in the country. 

Indian ArmyQuarantineJaisalmer
