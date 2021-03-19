हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for these vacant posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check last date

Interested candidates can submit their applications for the said posts after going through the official notification till March 26. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for these vacant posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check last date
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) (Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021) at its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course is commencing from July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Army. 

Interested candidates can submit their applications for the said posts after going through the official notification till March 26. 

The students in the final year of the Engineering course are required to submit the proof of their passing Engineering degree examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021, besides producing their Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates should follow the steps given below to submit their applications.
 
1. The candidates should first visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. They should click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then on ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

3. Fill the application form, and click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

4. A page called Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open, you need to click ‘Apply’ against Technical Graduate Course.

5. ‘Application Form’ will be displayed on the screen. The candidates should read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments.

Number of vacancies- 40 

Civil/ Building Construction Technology- 11
Mechanical-3
Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics- 4
Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science- 9
Information Technology- 3
Electronics & Telecommunication- 2
Telecommunication Engineering 1
Electronics & Communication- 1
Satellite Communication- 1
Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics- 3
Automobile Engineering- 1
Textile Engineering- 1

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age- The candidates should be in the age group of 20-27 years as of July 1. They should have born between July 2, 1994, and July 1, 2001, both dates inclusive.

