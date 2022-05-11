Indian Army Recruitment 2022: As part of its 2022 recruitment drive, the Indian Army on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) announced as many as 40 vacancies and opened the application process at 3 PM.

According to the notification released on the Indian Army's official website (https://joinindianarmy.nic.in), applications have been invited from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136).

The course will commence in January 2023 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army, the notification stated.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Civil: 09

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M Sc Computer Science: 08

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Information Technology: 03

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 06

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 03

Electronics: 01

Aeronautical/ Aerospace: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Please note that only the engineering streams candidates and their acceptable equivalent streams will be accepted.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates born between January 02, 1996, and January 01, 2003, can apply. Please note that both dates are inclusive.

Indian Army Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Only after ascertaining the correctness of your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

Indian Army Jobs 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is June 9, 2022 (3 PM).

Eligible candidates are advised to regularly visit the Indian Army's official website ((https://joinindianarmy.nic.in)) for the latest updates.