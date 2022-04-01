Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals. The army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates.

Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army can also apply for this recruitment drive. The candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment drive need to note that the Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The last date to apply is April 6 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

For SSC(Tech) - 175

For SSCW(Tech) - 14

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech) - 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

