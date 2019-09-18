Indian Army recruitment drive for 2780 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir on October 3-4

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army will conduct a recruitment drive for 2780 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) on October 3 and 4.

“Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu, ARO Srinagar and the JAK LI regimental center will conduct rallies to select recruits,” said Commandant, JAK LI Recruitment centre, Srinagar.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at the JAK LI Regimental Center/ / Unit Headquarters (UHQ) Quota. “Individuals who are blood relations of ex-servicemen and serving soldiers are eligible for the rally,” said the Commandant.

A 15-day training session ahead of recruitment drive is already underway.

Speaking on the recruitment drive, Lt General KJS Dhillon had earlier said, "For Youth of Kashmir, Governor has announced a lot of schemes. Army has taken the first initiative and started recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley with more than 3,000 vacancies. The first recruitment will start on 3-4 October. Prior to that, 15 days of training will be imparted so that the boys can compete and get recruited. We are working on some more vacancies and will announce in the future."