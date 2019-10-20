Indian Army salutes two bravehearts martyred in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Tangdhar

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha who were martyred after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two bravehearts belonged to the Gorkha Rifles and attained martrydom on October 19 while thwarting infiltration attempts from Pakistan.

The Indian Army took to Twitter to pay tributes to the two martyred soldiers and paid condolences to their family members.

''General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families, '' a tweet from the Army said.

During heavy shelling from Pakistan's side, a civilian was also killed and three others were injured.

On Sunday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat lauded the India security forces for giving a befitting response to ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops near LOC.

The Indian Army had retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan forces and stopped them from carrying out any further attacks late on Saturday.

The artillery gun attack by the Indian Army destroyed several terror camps in PoK and killed at least twenty terrorists.

