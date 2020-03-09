हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army saves 390 stranded civilians in sub-zero temperature in Arunachal Pradesh

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army, read an official statement.

Indian Army saves 390 stranded civilians in sub-zero temperature in Arunachal Pradesh
File Image (ANI)

Tawang: The Indian Army launched a civic action operation at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles stranded in heavy snow in the night of March 7-8 at Sela Pass.

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army, read an official statement.

"Besides saving precious lives, the 16-hour long operation in sub-zero temperature strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between Indian Army and civilians," the statement added.

