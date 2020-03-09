Indian Army saves 390 stranded civilians in sub-zero temperature in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang: The Indian Army launched a civic action operation at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles stranded in heavy snow in the night of March 7-8 at Sela Pass.

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army, read an official statement.

"Besides saving precious lives, the 16-hour long operation in sub-zero temperature strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between Indian Army and civilians," the statement added.