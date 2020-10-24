Indian Army shoots down China-made Pakistani quadcopter in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector

JAMMU: Indian Army troops on Saturday (October 24) shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Saturday.

The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down by the alert troops while it was flying over own position there.

Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the Line of Control.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had recently said that Pakistan has been trying to continue with its nefarious designs of pushing terrorists into the Indian territory but such attempts are being foiled by the Indian troops deployed in the front.

Pakistan has been trying to push across terrorists before the snowfall closes all possible routes of infiltration on the border.