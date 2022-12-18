Indian Army showed 'unmatched bravery' during Galwan, Tawang clashes with China, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (December 17, 2022) heaped praised on the Indian Army for showing "unmatched bravery" during the Galwan valley clashes and the recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at the industry chamber FICCI, Singh also said that India has no intention to capture even one inch of the land of any country but will respond if anyone tries to cast an evil eye over it, in an apparent message to China.

"Any amount of praise is not enough for the armed forces the way they displayed unmatched bravery and valour, be it in Galwan or Tawang," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

The Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, in first such major flare-up after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Singh also took an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments on the border row with China and said, "We have never questioned the intention of any leader in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics should be based on truth. Politics cannot be done on the basis of falsehood for a long time."

Rahul had on Friday accused the government of downplaying the threat posed by the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The process of taking the society towards the right path is called 'rajniti' (politics). I do not understand the reason behind doubting anyone's intention always," Singh added.

India became ‘fabulous five’ under PM Narendra Modi's leadership

Rajnath Singh stated that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is touching newer heights of success and has entered the category of 'fabulous five' from 'fragile five', coined by investment firm Morgan Stanley, in 2014.

"India is now among the top five economies of the world. It took us 31 years from 1991 to become a $US three trillion economy. I am confident that the next three trillion dollars are going to be added in the next seven years," the defence minister said.

एक विश्व प्रसिद्ध इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म के अनुमान के मुताबिक 2027 में भारत, अमरीका और चीन के बाद दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था होगा.., pic.twitter.com/jOfNAnmOHj — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 17, 2022

He also said that India has now become an agenda-setter on the world stage due to the Prime Minister's credibility and decision-making.

India's G-20 presidency is proof of its growing stature, he said.

"The theme of G-20 is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ through which an inclusive and decisive road map of development will be decided. Inspired by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam and world welfare, our Prime Minister has decided to share India's resolve for economic and human development with countries that have not yet recovered from COVID-19," Singh added.

Defence industry is going to be 'sunrise sector' of Indian economy

Rajnath Singh listed out a number of reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Defence to strengthen the Indian defence sector, including simplifying FDI norms and increasing the limit to 74% under automatic route and 100% under government route.

He stated that 68% of the capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23 to promote the participation of the private sector. Singh exhorted the captains of domestic industry and foreign OEMs to invest in the defence sector and become integrated in the global supply chain.

Pointing out that the reforms have delivered desired results and defence exports have registered a seven-fold increase in the last six years, THE defence minister said that all efforts are being made to increase defence production from $US 12 billion to $US 22 billion by 2025.

"It is a golden period for the defence sector as it has demonstrated its capabilities by manufacturing fighter aircraft, aircraft carriers, Main Battle Tanks and attack helicopters. Indian defence industry is growing by leaps and bounds and is making its global presence felt," he said.

It is attracting not only big corporates, but also start-ups and MSMEs. Many start-ups have emerged in recent years. In 2014, there were hardly 400-500 start-ups in the country. Today, the number has touched 80,000. The defence industry has immense potential for growth. It is going to be the sunrise sector of the Indian economy," Rajnath Singh added.