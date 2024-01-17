Indian Army Soldier Who Defended Uri Now Playing Special Role In Ayodhya

As the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony intensify in Ayodhya, a unique individual stands out among the devoted followers of Lord Ram. He is Aditya Kumar Singh, a retired havaldar from the Indian Army's Bihar Regiment, whose patriotism was unwavering, but in recent days, his dedication has found a new focus – devotion to Lord Ram!

Aditya Kumar Singh served in the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army, and during the Uri attack, he was stationed in the Kashmir region. Having dedicated his life to the service of Mother India, Aditya, upon retiring, returned to his ancestral home in Ayodhya with a vision for something new.

In Ayodhya, Aditya Singh has become renowned for crafting detailed 3D models of the Ram Temple, a demand that has garnered attention not only domestically but also from overseas, including countries like the United States and Poland. His remarkable 3D models have been admired by various VVIPs, including the Prime Minister.

What sets Aditya apart is not just his artistic skill but the positive impact his work has on the community. The demand for his 3D models has created employment opportunities for locals in the vicinity, contributing to the economic well-being of the area.

Moreover, Aditya Singh's dedication extends to his family, with his retired army veteran brother actively assisting him in this creative endeavour. As Ayodhya gears up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Aditya Kumar Singh's artistic contribution adds a unique blend of devotion and craftsmanship to the sacred event.