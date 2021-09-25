Indian Army stopping Jammu and Kashmir from resembling Taliban-occupied Afghanistan: UK MP

London: It is only the Indian Army and the sound footing of the Indian military democracy that has stopped the region of Jammu and Kashmir from resembling Taliban-occupied Afghanistan, a UK Parliamentarian said on Friday.

Bob Blackman, a Conservative MP for Harrow East, said in the House of Commons, "It is only the Indian Army and the sound footing of the Indian military democracy that has stopped the region of Jammu and Kashmir from resembling Taliban-occupied Afghanistan."

Blackman was speaking during a discussion in the House over the human rights situation in the region.

"Islamist forces will eliminate democracy in Jammu and Kashmir as we saw in Afghanistan if Indian troops are withdrawn," he added.

Emphasising that the Kashmir Valley is a beautiful area to see, Blackman also said that the region is an opportunity for tourism, culture, trade, hydroelectric power and many other aspects.

Last month, the Taliban after its aggressive advance against the government took control of Afghanistan and recently announced that Sharia law would be in force in the country.

After the announcement of the interim government by the Taliban earlier this month, its supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said in a statement, "In the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of holy Sharia."

