Indian Army

Indian Army team secures first place in Stage IV Scout Masters Competition in Jaisalmer

An Indian Army team on Wednesday secured first position in Stage IV (Small Arms Firing) of the Army International Scout Masters Competition 2019 being held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. 

Image Credit: Indian Army (Visuals of competition held in previous stage)
Image Credit: Indian Army (Visuals of competition held in previous stage)

JAISALMER: An Indian Army team on Wednesday secured first position in Stage IV (Small Arms Firing) of the Army International Scout Masters Competition 2019 being held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. 

The ADG-PI, which is the official Twitter arm of the Indian Army, informed that ''Indian Army team Stands first in Stage IV (Small Arms Firing) of the Army International Scout Masters Competition 2019 at Jaisalmer. Stage-V commences. May the best team win. All teams have trained and performed exceedingly well.''

An Indian Army team has earlier secured the first position in the first stage of the ongoing Army International Scout Masters competition here. 

Eight countries are participating in the competition, which has five stages.

The first stage of the competition was held on Tuesday and Wednesday which involved tactical drills of mounting in a helicopter by the scout squads to infiltrate behind enemy lines.  

The troops’ cross-country navigation skills by night over a distance of approximately 15km in the hostile territory were also tested in this stage, a Defence spokesperson said.

The competition comprises of five stages in which navigation skills, endurance, marksmanship and team spirit will be evaluated by a panel of international judges, arbitrators and referees over a period of nine days commencing August 6 at Jaisalmer and its neighbouring areas.

The Army Scouts Masters Competition is a part of International Army Games directed by Russia. It is designed to forge strong ties with friendly foreign countries and enhance team spirit. This is the 5th edition of International Army games and India is hosting it for the first time.

Spanned between the end of July to mid-August 2019, Indian Army's ‘Konark Corps’ have reportedly organised the event in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city. 

Besides India, the other 8 countries participating in the event are - Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and China. 

