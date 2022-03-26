Indian Army trains specially-abled Kashmiri youth in skiing

Kashmir: In an unprecedented and unparalleled initiative, six specially-abled youth from Kashmir undertook two weeks of rigorous skiing training at the Indian army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg.

The Chinar Corps initiative aimed at providing first-hand exposure to specially-abled youth of Kashmir in skiing, with the hope that many more Kashmir citizens would take up this exhilarating sport.

Several volunteers had approached the Indian Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur.

The team successfully completed 14 days basic skiing course with effect from 12 to 26 March 22 under difficult and tyring conditions. The team was led by Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel, who himself is a war-wounded soldier and an amputee left leg.

The other six Kashmiri members included Mr Gowhar Ahmad Ganaie, Mr Umar Salam, Mr Abdul Rehman Mir, Mr Rafiq, Mr Musaib Rashid, and Mr Syeed Nazir. During the course they learnt basic skills of sliding, gliding, snow ploughing, manoeuvring, and traversing.

Gowhar Ganaie (participant) said, "we are thankful to HAWS and India army who gave us chance to prove ourselves, it has given us new identity and we can be inspiration for many people like us who feel they won't be able to do such things."

Being differently-abled with above-knee as well as below-knee amputation, they conveyed the human spirit rises over all limitations. After learning the basic skills, they successfully covered 250 metres, which seemed impossible on the first day.

Skiing for the specially-abled is yet to be explored in India. The six skiers through their courage and motivating action have conveyed a strong message to the youth of Kashmir that despite challenging situation in life, determination and hard work is always rewarded.

The event was flagged off by GOC 31 Sub Area Sanjay Vishwas Rao under the aegis of HQ 15 Corps and was ably guided and supervised by Commandant, HAWS.

GOC said, "we hope that much more specially-abled youth will take up skiing and represent India in Paralympics in times to come." He assured that the Indian army will help them wherever they need.



