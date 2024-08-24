Advertisement
Why Did Indian Army’s Drone Crash Into Pakistani Territory?

A mini UAV on a training mission well within Indian territory lost control due to technical malfunction and drifted into Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A mini tactical drone of the Indian Army inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir following a technical glitch, officials on Friday said. The Pakistani troops recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle, according to reports.

The Army sent a message on the hotline to the Pakistani army to return the drone. "At 9.25 AM , a mini UAV on a training mission well within Indian territory lost control due to technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali sector," said an official.

"As per media inputs, Pakistani troops have recovered the same. A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV," he said. The UAV was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, according to officials. 

