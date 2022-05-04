Leh: Leh concluded its first-ever Ladakh International Music Festival on Monday (May 2). The event conducted for three days from April 30 to May 2 witnessed sterling performances of Local and Contemporary Bands. The event was aimed at paying tribute to heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland as also to showcase local talent and music as part of ‘Youth Empowerment’.

The event was organised at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium, Leh by two media houses, ‘Picture Time’ and ‘Sky2Ocean’ with support from Fire and Fury Corps and Ministry of Culture and Tourism Department of UT of Ladakh.

Leading bands of the country including ‘Indian Ocean’, ‘Tetseo Sisters Nagaland’, ‘Parashra Band’ and ‘Joi Barua Band’ participated in this noble cause along with six local bands from Leh.

The event provided a platform for the local bands to participate along with the contemporary musicians from the rest of the country.

In addition to the leading bands, Bollywood celebrities Darshan Kumar and Richa Chadha also attended the event. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from locals, tourists as well as media houses and was a grand success.

To pay tribute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives in the defence of Ladakh, a new metaverse ready song composed by Joi Barua is also planned to be released at Rezangla War Memorial on 04 May 22.

As part of the overall event, a Bike Rally was also flagged off from Leh War Memorial to Rezangla War Memorial on May 3, 2022.

The rally comprising 24 bikers from Indian Army, Ladakh Police and Jawa Motors will traverse 457 Km to Rezangla and back to Leh will travel through some of the most inhospitable terrain as a tribute to the Bravehearts of Ladakh.

A huge crowd of commons of Leh region participated in the function and apricated the event. Locals said this only not make us remember our Bravehearts but also will boost the tourism of the region.



