Indian, Chinese army face-off in Ladakh: Here's a brief timeline of events

New Delhi: Atleast 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley near Ladakh on Monday, almost the same number of Chinese troops were reportedly killed too during the clashes.

The Indian Army in a statement said: "The Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed its concern over deaths of Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and urged both sides to exercise "maximum restraint".

Also, the US State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday night that Washington was closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Timeline of events:

June 15–16 night: Violent face-off between India-China troops at LAC in Ladakh

June 16, 1:00 pm: Three Indian soldiers including one military Colonel martyred

June 16, 1:45 PM: Defense Minister, Foreign Minister, CDS, and the three army chiefs have a meeting

June 16, 2:00 PM: China offers to resolve dispute with dialogue

June 16, 2:11 PM: Commander-level talks between India-China begins at LAC

June 16, 3:00 PM: Defense Minister informs PM Modi about the incident

June 16, 3:14 PM - Global Times reveals death of Chinese soldiers in clash

June 16, 3:23 PM: China's issues statement saying India crossed the border, twice

June 16, 5:28 PM: Army Chief meets Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

June 16, 5:51 PM: CDS meets Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

June 16, 5:57 PM: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives to meet Defense Minister

June 16, 6:25 PM: Defense Minister, Foreign Minister, CDS, Army Chief's meeting concludes

June 16, 7:01 PM: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Prime Minister Modi

June 16, 7:59 PM: India's activity has been limited to Indian territory, says Ministry of External Affairs

June 16, 8:08 PM: Meeting between Indian Ambassador to Beijing and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister

16 June, 8:38 PM: CCS meeting at Prime Minister Modi's residence

June 16, 9:00 PM: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in violent clashes

June 16, 9:38 PM: Reports of 43 Chinese soldiers killed and injured

June 16, 10:15 PM: Alert issued in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti along China border

June 16, 10:18 PM: Chinese helicopters seen carrying corpses in Galvan valley

June 16, 10:24 PM: CCS meeting ends, PM MOdi and Home Minister hold important discussion

June 17, 1:08 AM: UN appeals to both countries to exercise maximum restraint

June 17, 3:07 AM: US issues statement saying we are keeping a close watch on the incident