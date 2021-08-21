Indian citizens among those kidnapped by Taliban in Kabul, claim reports

New Delhi: As the evacuation process is underway in Afghanistan, several media reports on Saturday (August 21, 2021) claimed several Indian citizens are among the people who have been kidnapped by the Taliban in Kabul. The people who have been kidnapped were reportedly awaiting evacuation from the war-torn country. As per the latest updates, as many as 150 people have been missing.

The reports also claim that the Taliban insurgents have kidnapped an Indian coordinator who was in Kabul to help in the evacuation of the people from Afghanistan. As per an eyewitness, the Taliban insurgents asked Zohib for his id card and snatched his mobile phone and slapped him after knowing his identity.

However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, around 80 Indian nationals were evacuated on Saturday from Kabul by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft landed at Dushanbe in Tajikistan after evacuating the Indians and is expected to arrive at the Hindon airbase near Delhi in the evening.

India, notably, has already evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF.

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the Taliban took control of Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US troops after over two decades.

As per a few reports, the total number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400.

(With agency inputs)

